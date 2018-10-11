CV Sciences, Inc. to be a Featured Panelist at TheStreet's Investing Event on October 13th in New York, NY

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc . (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company," "CV Sciences," "our," "us" or "we"), preeminent supplier and manufacturer of phytocannabinoids including industry-leading brand, PlusCBD Oil, is pleased to announce that it will be a featured panelist at Invest Like the Pros: TheStreet's Boot Camp for Investors , to be held on October 13, 2018 in New York City. Attendees will learn from prominent experts on various topics ranging from short-term trading strategies to the current state of the cannabis industry to the future of big tech, and more.



CV Sciences' Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Dowling, will be on a panel entitled, "How to Play the Fast-Emerging Cannabis Industry," where experts will discuss the state of the industry, future direction and how investors can profit. Mr. Dowling will highlight how CV Sciences has led the hemp CBD industry with its commitment to transparency, quality products, and strong operational and financial performance.

"We are pleased to participate in TheStreet's investing conference," stated Mr. Dowling. "The CBD industry is an exciting investment opportunity with numerous new product categories and emerging vertical markets all gaining strong momentum. We embrace our industry position as we continually strive to provide leadership and credibility to one of the fastest growing industries."

"Investors are seeking credible information about how they can profit from the cannabis industry," said James R. Freiman, TheStreet's SVP of Media Revenue. "Our events bring together experts from a variety of sectors, such as Mr. Dowling, in order to educate investors and give them actionable trading advice."

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

