CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE and PZZA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Papa John's International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Papa John's International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .


