Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Corporation") (TSX:ASR) plans to release its third quarter 2018 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the TSX market opens on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (North America).



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. on October 30, 2018 (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / 8:00 a.m. on October 31, 2018 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20181030.html . The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 1-800-423-528 for Australia 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 1-604-638-5340 for International "Alacer Gold Call" Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until January 30, 2019 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer's website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Tuesday, December 11, 2018 by using passcode 2661# and calling:



1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada 800-984-354 for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website, www.SEDAR.com, and on www.asx.com.au.



About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine ("Çöpler") in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining"). The Corporation's primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet to maximize portfolio value and free cash flow, minimize project risk, and therefore, create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers southeast from Istanbul and 550 kilometers east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

The Corporation continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey:

Çöpler Sulfide Expansion Project (the "Sulfide Project")

The sulfide plant construction is complete and a staged start-up is underway. The Sulfide Project is expected to deliver long-term growth with robust financial returns and adds 20 years of production at Çöpler. The Sulfide Project will bring Çöpler's remaining life-of-mine ("LoM") gold production to approximately 4 million ounces at All-in Sustaining Costs averaging $645 per ounce1, 2.

Çöpler Oxide Plant Production

Over the course of 2018, Alacer will process oxide ore from three primary sources: Çöpler in-pit, Çakmaktepe and blended material comprising limestone rich in-pit oxide material and stockpiled low sulfide, high carbonate ore. To maximize the processing capacity of the oxide plant, the expansion of the existing heap leach pad is being accelerated and is expected to be complete in 2018. In addition, the Corporation continues to evaluate opportunities to further extend oxide production beyond the current reserves with ongoing in-pit exploration, Çöpler District exploration, and evaluation of options to further increase heap leach capacity.

District & In-Country Exploration Activities

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District, as well as in other regions of Turkey, are progressing. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, including work on the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the Gediktepe Project3.

Alacer is a Canadian corporation incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade.

For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:

Lisa Maestas – Director, Investor Relations at +1-303-292-1299

____________________________

1 All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce is a consolidated non-IFRS performance measure with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation to IFRS, please see the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this MD&A.

2 Detailed information regarding the Sulfide Project, including the material assumptions on which the forward-looking financial information is based, can be found in the technical report dated June 9, 2016 entitled "Çöpler Mine Technical Report" (the "Çöpler Mine Technical Report") available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au. Alacer confirms that all material assumptions continue to apply and have not materially changed.

3 Additional information on the Gediktepe Project can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Announces a New Reserve for its Gediktepe Project Providing Future Growth," (the "Gediktepe PFS") dated September 13, 2016, available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.