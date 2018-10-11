Cowen Announces Appointment of Frederic M. Seegal as Managing Director, Vice Chairman of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Frederic M. Seegal has joined the firm's investment bank, Cowen and Company, as Managing Director, Vice Chairman of Investment Banking. In this role, Mr. Seegal will help expand the Company's relationships with a particular focus on the technology, media and telecom, and consumer sectors. Mr. Seegal is based in New York and will report to Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company.



"We are thrilled to have Fred join the leadership of Cowen's investment banking division," said Larry Wieseneck. "With over 35 years of experience and deep corporate relationships across a wide variety of industries, Fred will be an invaluable member of Cowen's team as we continue scaling our advisory and financing businesses."

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Seegal added, "Cowen has built a unique platform of high-quality research, sales and trading, equity capital markets, and advisory services, all dedicated to helping its clients outperform. I look forward to contributing to Cowen's strong momentum and extending our success."

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Seegal served as Senior Advisor and Vice-Chairman at PJ Solomon, where he played a key role strengthening its media, entertainment, communications and technology practices. During his 35-year investment banking career, Mr. Seegal served as President at Wasserstein Perella and in various roles at Salomon Brothers and Lehman Brothers, concentrating primarily on major traditional and digital media and telecom clients. Mr. Seegal received his B.A. in Political Science from Cornell University, an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and an L.L.B. from Harvard Law School.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

