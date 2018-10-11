CTD Holdings to Host Webinar on its Phase I Clinical Trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease, today announced a one-hour webinar focused on its ongoing US Phase I clinical trial on Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) using Trappsol® Cyclo™ via an intravenous administration route. Trappsol® Cyclo™ is CTD's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin.



The webinar is intended for NPC patients, their families, and caregivers. The trial is open to NPC patients aged 18 years and older. Participants will be able to send questions to the speakers during the webinar.

"We have received numerous queries from families interested in our trial," said CTD Chairman and CEO, N. Scott Fine. "This webinar provides an opportunity for our company and the leaders of our trial to come together with patients and families in order to share information and experiences."

Featured participants on this webinar will be:

Mr. N. Scott Fine, CTD Holdings Chairman and CEO,

Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, PhD, CTD Holdings Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs,

Dr. Caroline Hastings, MD, Principal Investigator, Childrens' Hospital Oakland, CA,

Dr. Darius Adams, MD, Principal Investigator, Morristown Medical Center, NJ, and

Ms. Shannon Reedy, CTD Family Liaison.

The webinar, using the Zoom video conferencing platform, will take place: Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 8 pm EDT/5 pm PDT

Contact Rima Peret at Accenture ( Rima.Peret@accenture.com ) for Dial-In Information.

For more information on the US trial in advance of the webinar, see ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547 , or contact Ms. Reedy at Shannon.Reedy@hotmail.com .

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact:

Sitrick and Company



Wendy Tanaka

(415) 369-8447

wtanaka@sitrick.com

Thomas Mulligan

(212) 573-6100, Ext. 395

tmulligan@sitrick.com