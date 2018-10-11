ROHM Expands Its D/A Converter Product Line-up for High-Fidelity Audio

Kyoto and Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM has launched a new branding " MUS-IC " reflecting ROHM's focus on solutions for high-fidelity audio products.

This branding covers a range of D/A converter ICs (DAC ICs), optimized for high-fidelity reproduction, and power supply products.

ROHM launched a new branding "MUS-IC" reflecting ROHM's focus on solutions for high-fidelity audio products.









The increased adoption of high-resolution audio sources has lately strengthened the demand for audio equipment that can deliver an appropriate sound quality. Audio DAC chips, which convert high-resolution digital audio data to analog without degrading the original sound source, are one of the most important components for determining the quality in audio equipment.

ROHM has state of the art D/A converter technologies that are optimized for high-fidelity reproduction of high-resolution sound sources. These DAC chips, which deliver class-leading low noise and low distortion (S/N ratio and THD+N characteristics) as demanded by top audio equipment manufacturers, have been optimized for sound quality through repeated listening tests and laboratory measurements.

Leveraging 50 years of expertise in developing audio ICs allowed ROHM to establish ‘sound quality design technology' capabilities for high-fidelity audio reproduction that is close to the original sound source and thereby offer products designed with an emphasis on sound quality; including sound processors and power supply ICs. In May 2018 ROHM unveiled an initial development sample of a DAC chip at the international Hi-Fi Audio show held in Munich, Germany where it received recognition from top audio equipment manufacturers who expressed a keen interest in its adoption once it is commercialized.

In addition to this DAC chip, ROHM also offers a product portfolio of power supply ICs (BD372xx series) and sound processors (BD3470x series, BD34602FS-M). All products optimized for high fidelity audio applications are listed under its new audio device brand ROHM Musical Device "MUS-IC."

"We have developed this product range by combining our sound quality design technology with the corporate mission of 'Quality first‘, and our vertically integrated manufacturing. We are also implementing activities that contribute to the dissemination and development of music culture with the ROHM Music Foundation.", said Naruhiro Okamoto, Manager of the Audio Development Department at ROHM. "The team of experienced engineers has developed the ultimate IC solution which is perfectly represented by the new audio device brand 'MUS-IC'."



ROHM Musical Device "MUS-IC" Web Page can be found at here.

Going forward, ROHM will strive to become a total-solution provider of audio components that will contribute to the development and progress of music culture with faithful music reproduction and all under the ROHM Musical Device "MUS-IC" brand.



Initiatives for the Audio Market

1970s: Started offering audio ICs for analog audio

1980s/1990s: Provided products combining analog and digital technologies for digital audio

2000s: Developed multimedia and multifunctional products for compressed audio

2012: Implemented activities to achieve ‘sound quality design technology'

2015: Established ‘sound quality design technology' that ensured high-fidelity by optimizing 28 parameters related to sound quality

October 2016: Released the BD3470xKS2 series of high-fidelity sound processors for home audio that leveraged proprietary sound quality design technology

2016: Began development of power supply ICs for high-fidelity audio

2016: Started development of DAC chips for high-fidelity audio

February 2017: Introduced the BD34602FS-M series of high-fidelity sound processors for car audio

February 2017: Released the BM94803AEKU audio SoC that supports high-resolution audio sources

March 2018: Offered the industry's first power supply ICs for Hi-Fi audio applications (BD372xx series)

May 2018: Showcased the DAC chip at international Hi-Fi audio exhibitions HIGH END and hifideluxe Munich



Terminology

High-resolution Audio Source

General CD quality audio sources are played back at a sampling frequency of 44.1kHz and 16bit quantization bit rate, but with high-resolution audio sources sampling frequencies 96kHz or more and 24bit quantization are common. In other words, the amount of information contained in high-resolution audio sources is much greater, resulting in higher quality audio.

Hi-Fi (High Fidelity) Audio

Refers to the faithful (high quality) reproduction of an audio source.





About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.

Attachment

Jayme Pontious ROHM Semiconductor jpontious@rohmsemiconductor.com