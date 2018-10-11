AEVEX Aerospace Appoints Daniel Talati as Chief Strategy Officer

Airborne Intelligence Solutions Provider Selects U.S. Air Force Veteran and Industry Leader to Advance the Reach of its End-to-End Capabilities



SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEVEX Aerospace , a full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions company, today announced the immediate appointment of Dan Talati as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Talati has consistently exhibited proven leadership abilities during his 27-year career with the U.S. Air Force, which culminated in the rank of Colonel. At AEVEX, he will leverage his deep expertise in airborne operations and strategic planning to help formulate and execute on the company's future growth strategy.

Prior to joining AEVEX, Talati served with Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base, where he acted as division chief and deputy assistant director of plans, programs and requirements, ensuring the lethality and readiness of USAF's 2,800 combat forces aircrafts. Earlier, he was an operations group commander at Robins Air Force Base, leading a group of more than 800 active duty personnel operating a Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft.

"Having recently come from the Air Force, I have seen firsthand the insatiable demand for exactly what AEVEX provides, and I'm excited for the opportunity to help shape the strategy of a company that fills such a pivotal role in the defense market," said Talati. "AEVEX Aerospace has the winning combination of innovative integration technologies, full-scope aircraft operational services, and proven intelligence analysis expertise necessary to provide our customers with an asymmetric advantage when their missions are too important to fail."

AEVEX partners with customers in the defense and commercial aerospace industries to identify, develop, and deliver tailored solutions for airborne intelligence requirements. Through a synergistic combination of intelligence solutions, flight operations support , and aircraft services , AEVEX provides agile and customized approaches to the full spectrum of airborne intelligence collection needs.

"At AEVEX, we understand the importance of our customers' missions and are committed to making the investments in people and airborne intelligence technologies that will best support their needs," said Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX Aerospace. "We are pleased to welcome Dan to our leadership team and know his deep understanding of mission-critical requirements will serve us and our customers well as we look to the future."

About AEVEX Aerospace



AEVEX is a leading provider of full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions for the global intelligence community. The company's vertically integrated Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform operates across three lines of business: Aircraft Services, Flight Operations Support, and Intelligence Solutions. The company aims to be the recognized leader in full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions. AEVEX takes a long-term view of relationships within the defense and commercial aerospace industries, partnering with customers to identify, develop, and deliver tailored solutions for airborne intelligence requirements. Its primary customer base is centered on supporting the U.S. Special Operations community and broader U.S. Department of Defense and their foreign partners.

AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA and Fayetteville, NC. It currently consists of 500 employees across more than a dozen locations around the world.

For more information visit: www.aevex.com

