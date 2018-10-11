FogHorn Executives Headline Multiple Tracks at IoT Solutions World Congress including Edge Intelligence in Oil & Gas, Smart Buildings, and as Critical Enablers in Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that FogHorn Chief Executive Officer David King and Chief Technology Officer Sastry Malladi have been selected to serve as an expert resource during three education sessions at IoT Solutions World Congress, set to take place Tuesday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 18, in Barcelona, Spain. The company will be exhibiting at the show in the Industrial Internet Consortium Pavilion, stand 411.



FogHorn's participation plans are as follows:

Optimizing Elevator Performance With On-Board Edge Computing and Data Analytics : King and Michael Nilles, chief digital officer of Schindler Group, are scheduled to highlight Schindler's implementation of edge intelligence during this joint presentation. In this session, King and Nilles will discuss Schindler's deployment of FogHorn's edge intelligence solution and how the FogHorn Lightning platform has enabled Schindler to conduct predictive and pre-emptive maintenance on its elevators, cut inspection fees, and accelerate development time for the data science team. The session will take place from 12:25 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. GMT+2, Tuesday, Oct. 16, in Room 4.

FogHorn will also be a partner in the Google booth (GRAN VIA, Hall P2, Level 0, Street B, Stand 245). The FogHorn team will share a presentation on edgifying machine learning (ML) including the use of closed-loop, edge-to-cloud ML, from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the booth. Demonstration with ADLINK: FogHorn, along with its partner ADLINK , will demonstrate condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance on an industrial system using ADLINK's Vortex Edge platform, combined with FogHorn's Lightning™ 2.0 software . New capabilities with Lightning 2.0 include advancements in edge-based machine learning, improved automation and scalability and an enhanced operator user experience. The co-demonstration will include the utilization of one of FogHorn's newest features, Sensor Fusion, which provides the ability to process and infer on multiple data streams of different types. The demonstration will also showcase the value of correlating motor speed, vibration, and temperature sensor data into real-time insights to minimize downtime and predict failure conditions.

"We're very excited to be exhibiting at IoT Solutions World Congress, and showcasing our latest product release, optimized to help industrial organizations move quickly and easily to large scale production," said King. "I also look forward to joining fellow experts and colleagues to discuss the tremendous progress of IIoT projects in 2018, as well as what is on the horizon in terms of edge computing strategies and innovation."

Visit the Industrial Internet Consortium Pavilion to meet with a FogHorn representative. To learn more about FogHorn's planned sessions at IoT World Congress, visit www.foghorn.io .

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as Smart Grid, Smart City, Smart Building and connected vehicle applications.



