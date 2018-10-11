Vricon announces contract directly supporting first responders

McLean, VA, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vricon announces a new contract to support the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Regional 9-1-1 Program. This represents Vricon's first purchase by a regional government entity, as well as the first contract specifically supporting 911 tele-communicators and emergency responders.



The data will be used to aid emergency responses to 911 calls and enhance public safety, according to Rodger Mann, the regional 9-1-1 GIS Manager. The NCTCOG purchased Vricon 3D Surface Model data—totaling over $1 million—that covers a thirteen-county region spanning 10,000 square miles in north-central Texas. When an emergency call comes into one of the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in the area, the 3D data will help 911 tele-communicators more precisely identify locations of callers who are in multi-level structures or sprawling apartment complexes where one address may include several buildings. By more precisely locating callers, first responders can save precious time.



"We're proud to be serving the first responder community with our 3D data," said Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. "This capability will enable local governments to best serve their communities by preparing police officers or fire fighters to respond swiftly with accurate scene visualizations to guide them."



The PSAPs will use custom dispatch mapping products; the 9-1-1 Addressing Authorities will leverage the 3D data for sub-addressing purposes and identifying multi-level structures. According to Mann, emergency responders also plan to use the 3D data to analyze potential future scenarios that could affect the area, such as flooding. The 3D models can show what parts of the city and surrounding areas will flood first when water levels reach specific heights, thus helping emergency responders with route planning or identifying the area's most vulnerable locations.



The NCTCOG purchased the data through the GSA Schedule, Contractor #GS-35F-105GA.



About Vricon

