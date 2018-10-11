Market Overview

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 First-Quarter Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 11, 2018
DULLES, Va., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 16, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC's fiscal year 2019 first-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

  • Conference Call Option
    Domestic: 800-239-9838 | International: 323-794-2551
    Participant Code: 7113556
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC's Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2018, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A copy is available on CFC's website or via the SEC's EDGAR database.

About CFC
Created and owned by America's electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with approximately $26 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

     
Contact:  Ling Wang     
  Banking & Investor Relations  
  investorrelations@nrucfc.coop  
  800-424-2954  
     

