SmashFly Technologies Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

Former iCIMS and The Ladders Head of Sales Russ Mikowski Brings Significant Industry Experience to Recruitment Marketing Leader

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmashFly Technologies, the leader in enterprise recruitment marketing technology, today announced the appointment of Russ Mikowski in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Uniquely qualified, Mikowski brings more than 15 years of experience running high-growth, venture-backed sales organizations with a deep focus on recruiting solutions.



Mikowski's HR technology expertise in the corporate talent acquisition ecosystem includes his tenure as head of sales for The Ladders and, most recently, at talent acquisition suite leader, iCIMS. He joined iCIMS as its head of sales in 2014 and led the entire sales organization, including those groups focused specifically on new business sales, account management, inside sales, sales engineering, sales training and global sales. There, he managed a team that grew to as high as 150 employees.

Having built outbound SDR/BDR organizations, grown enterprise revenue and created scalable sales processes, he is also an entrepreneur. He founded MeterX, an early-stage start-up focused on using corporate calendar system metadata to create visibility into the time and cost associated with corporate meetings. Mikowski has also served on the advisory boards of a number of early-stage companies in HR tech, AI, and EdTech industries, where he's helped the executive leadership teams with product/market fit, go-to-market strategy and recruiting.

Thom Kenney, SmashFly's CEO, commented, "Russ's experience — across his career, but specifically at iCIMS — speaks for itself and we're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team. His deep understanding of the challenges facing talent acquisition and recruiting teams will bring immense value to SmashFly and all of the customers we're proud to serve."

Mikowski shared, "SmashFly brings together the best of technology, industry wisdom and satisfied customers. I'm excited to help bring our vision forward as we continue to define the business benefits of enterprise recruitment marketing."

More About SmashFly Technologies

Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. One-quarter of the company's customers are part of the Fortune 500 and its platform has users in 69 countries worldwide. Powered by intelligent automation and AI, SmashFly's platform combines CRM, career site, events, and analytics solutions to create a smarter, seamless experience for talent -- and your team. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly.

