Kratos Awarded $30 Million for Scope Increases on Multiple Training Platform Programs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded contract scope increases valued at over $30 million on multiple existing training contracts. Due to customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these scope increases.



Jose Diaz, Senior Vice President, Kratos Training Solutions, explains: "Kratos continues to deliver customer-tailored solutions in cutting-edge training system environments by advancing simulators with innovative technologies and expanding simulation fidelity with virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies. These awards will enable world-class training that sharpens warfighter resiliency, increases real mission preparedness, improves mission safety and reduces training costs."

To meet the challenge of increasingly sophisticated weaponry, tactics and readiness demands, Kratos utilizes cutting-edge technologies to develop synthetic training environments (STE) for enhanced maintenance and operational training solutions that reduce costs, speed development and deliver high-fidelity performance. Kratos' warfighter training solutions employ an extensive array of products and services for air, ground and naval platforms. Integrating the latest in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technology with its state of the art simulation systems and instructional design capabilities, Kratos' blended training systems address a broad spectrum of training disciplines.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com