Signal to Host Data Onboarding and Activation Webinar to Tackle One of the Digital Marketing Industry's Most Misunderstood Issues
CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal, the leading provider of data onboarding and real-time customer identity resolution across all devices and channels, today announced that it will host a guest speaker from Forrester Research as well as a leading Signal client for an October 11, 2018 webinar addressing one of the digital marketing industry's pressing topics: customer data onboarding.
Data onboarding approaches vary from one vendor to another — and those disparities are material. They can make the difference between delivering the right marketing message at the right place at the right time, or delivering an irrelevant message that's days too late.
Signal Chief Identity Officer Joe Doran and guest speaker, Forrester Senior Analyst Susan Bidel, will both present during the live webinar, which explores the fundamental importance of onboarding to digital marketing as well as the core technical capabilities necessary to ensure your brand's success with the latest in onboarding technology.
Key topics covered on the webinar will include:
- How onboarding technology lays the foundation for customer-centric marketing initiatives that span across all brand touchpoints
- Why the quality of data onboarding match rates — i.e., addressability rates — matters far more than the quantity of matches
- How marketers can determine which identity solution is best equipped to enable their brand's data-driven ambitions — both now and in the future
The webinar will take place at 12:00PM EDT. To register, visit this weblink.
ABOUT SIGNAL
Signal is the leading independent provider of data onboarding and identity resolution technology for the enterprise. Signal's platform empowers marketers to enhance their customer experience by providing contextual relevance at all points of engagement, regardless of place or time.
Today, Signal's technology runs on more than 45,000 digital properties in 158 countries. The platform facilitates billions of data requests monthly, supporting top brands around the world generating more than $1.5 trillion in commerce, including Allstate, Audi, Crate & Barrel, JetBlue Airways, Starcom MediaVest Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and many more.
Signal has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, appearing on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest growing companies in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
For more information, please visit: www.signal.co and follow Signal on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Ben Billingsley for Signal
ben@broadsheetcomms.com