Signal to Host Data Onboarding and Activation Webinar to Tackle One of the Digital Marketing Industry's Most Misunderstood Issues

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal, the leading provider of data onboarding and real-time customer identity resolution across all devices and channels, today announced that it will host a guest speaker from Forrester Research as well as a leading Signal client for an October 11, 2018 webinar addressing one of the digital marketing industry's pressing topics: customer data onboarding.

Data onboarding approaches vary from one vendor to another — and those disparities are material. They can make the difference between delivering the right marketing message at the right place at the right time, or delivering an irrelevant message that's days too late.



Signal Chief Identity Officer Joe Doran and guest speaker, Forrester Senior Analyst Susan Bidel, will both present during the live webinar, which explores the fundamental importance of onboarding to digital marketing as well as the core technical capabilities necessary to ensure your brand's success with the latest in onboarding technology.



Key topics covered on the webinar will include:

How onboarding technology lays the foundation for customer-centric marketing initiatives that span across all brand touchpoints

Why the quality of data onboarding match rates — i.e., addressability rates — matters far more than the quantity of matches

How marketers can determine which identity solution is best equipped to enable their brand's data-driven ambitions — both now and in the future