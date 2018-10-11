Navient to host job fair to fill customer care positions on Oct. 18

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient, a leading asset management and business processing services company, today announced it plans to hire full-time customer care specialists at its site in Fishers.



The job fair will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the company's site in Fishers, located at 11100 USA Parkway.

Candidates will interview on site and meet with management. Job seekers should apply online at jobs.navient.com and bring their resumes to the event.

Strong customer service, keyboarding skills and computer experience are required.

In addition to competitive pay and benefits, Navient also offers up to four hours of paid leave per month to empower employees to volunteer for a Navient-supported program in their community.

About Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

