Consolidated Communications to Release Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Nov. 1

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Nov. 1, 2018 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.



The Company will broadcast a live webcast of the call at Consolidated's Investor Relations website which will be available for replay at the same address shortly thereafter.



Call participants should dial 877-374-3981 and enter conference ID 6283078. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 8, 2018 by calling 855-859-2056, enter ID 6283078.



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Company Contact:

Lisa Hood

(844) 909-CNSL (2675)

lisa.hood@consolidated.com