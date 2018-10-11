DynaEnergetics Announces Successful Defense of Alleged Patent Infringement

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM), today announced it has successfully defended itself in an alleged patent infringement case brought by GeoDynamics, the Downhole Technologies segment of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). This was the third consecutive successful defense by DynaEnergetics of a patent infringement allegation brought by GeoDynamics.



The latest GeoDynamics case alleged infringement of U.S. Patent No. 8,220,394 (the "394 patent") based on DynaEnergetics' sales of its DPEX® and HaloFrac® shaped charges. Yesterday, a jury in the Marshall Division of the Eastern District of Texas found in favor of DynaEnergetics, and also determined all asserted claims of GeoDynamics' 394 patent are invalid.

"DynaEnergetics' industry-leading product and technology portfolio was developed through substantial investments and the work of a talented research and development team," said Ian Grieves, President of DynaEnergetics. "Our commercial success is the result of developing and protecting our own intellectual property, while respecting the IP of others. We view this ruling as a clear validation of our strategy."

About DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics' innovative perforating systems make a measureable impact on well productivity, completion cost and safety. As the only global perforating manufacturer that designs, manufactures and qualifies all of its equipment and accessories in-house, DynaEnergetics ensures unmatched performance and the lowest total cost of operations. For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com.

