Emerald Health Therapeutics Promotes Paul R. Dillman, Jr. to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:EMH, OTCQX:EMHTF) ("Emerald") today announced the promotion of Paul R. Dillman, Jr. to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Mr. Dillman previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and will now be responsible for leading international marketing, sales, and customer services for Emerald as the company prepares to participate in the new legal cannabis landscape.



"Paul has been instrumental in preparing the Emerald brand for adult-use legalization in Canada," said Chris Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "With our branding, marketing and sales strategy, Emerald is poised to be a premiere provider of cannabis for medical and adult-use consumers. Paul's marketing expertise has been invaluable to our team over the past few months, and we look forward to positioning Emerald to be a leader in Canada as well as the global cannabis industry."

Mr. Dillman has three decades of experience in global marketing, sales, and general management and prior to Emerald, held senior leadership positions at The Coca-Cola Company, AB InBev, Philip Morris, and Kraft Foods. Mr. Dillman earned a bachelor of science from West Point (United States Military Academy) and a master of science in systems management from the University of Southern California.

The Company has granted 50,000 stock options to Mr. Dillman to purchase up to an aggregate of 50,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $4.60 per Option Share, vesting over a period of three years and exercisable for five years from the date of grant.

