Acacia Communications to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, November 1, 2018

MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. During the conference call, Acacia Communications' management will discuss the company's third quarter 2018 results, recent developments and the company's business outlook and strategy.



A live audio webcast of Acacia Communications' third quarter results discussion will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.acacia-inc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-8293 (domestic) and 1-201-689-8349 (international). Callers should ask to be joined to the Acacia Communications call. An archived version of the company's webcast will also be available on Acacia Communications' website for 90 days after the event.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By leveraging silicon technology to build optical interconnects, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com.

