Colabor Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its third Quarter 2018 Results

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX:GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") will release its results for the third quarter ended September 8, 2018, before market open on Thursday, October 18, 2018. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:



Local participants (Toronto area), dial into (647) 788-4922

North-American participants, dial toll-free 1-877-223-4471

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call 416-621-4642 or call toll-free 1-800-585-8367 and enter the code 1097427. The recording will be available as of Thursday October 18, 2018 at 13:30 p.m. until Thursday November 1, 2018 at 23:59 p.m.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

