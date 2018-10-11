Data Presented at ECTRIMS 2018 Show Potential of MOSPD2 as a Novel Target for Treatment of CNS Inflammation, Such as Multiple Sclerosis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT ), announced today that a study entitled "MOSPD2: A Novel Therapeutic Target for the Treatment of CNS Inflammation," is being presented today at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in Berlin, Germany. The poster is being presented 5:15pm - 7:15pm CEST today, as part of Poster Session 2. VBL is developing its VB-600 platform of biologics targeting MOSPD2 for inflammatory and oncology indications.



In MS, blood-borne monocytes constitute a part of the central nervous system (CNS)-infiltrating cells and are paramount for disease pathogenesis. Therefore, inhibiting monocyte migration to the CNS of MS patients could have a therapeutic benefit. VBL identified MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain–containing protein 2) as a protein which is predominantly expressed on the surface of human monocytes and is essential for their migration. In this study, the Company assessed the potential of MOSPD2 as a target for treating CNS inflammation, using the well-established experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) test model for MS.

Using MOSPD2 knockout mice, VBL's investigators successfully demonstrated that MOSPD2 is essential for EAE pathogenesis. Proprietary monoclonal antibodies against MOSPD2 were successfully used to prevent development of EAE and to treat EAE in the animals once symptoms had appeared.

"These data we are presenting at ECTRIMS support the potential of MOSPD2 as a target for inflammatory CNS diseases," said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. "Our goal is to file the first IND in our VB-600 program by year-end 2019."

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is positioned to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated efficacy signals in an "all comers" Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

