MEDiT 2018 to Help Taiwan Firms Seize New Opportunities in Smart Healthcare

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 Medical Electronics & Device in Taiwan Forum (MEDiT), is being held on October 11 and 12 in Taipei. This year's event centers on the theme "cross-industry synergy and seizing new business opportunities in smart healthcare." Among those invited speakers are Ozgur Baydarol, R&D Manager at Turkish household appliances maker Arçelik A.Ş.; Yoichiro Hamazaki, General Manager of the IT Healthcare Project at Japan's Teijin Ltd.; and Samuel Ding, former Research Director at Baxter Healthcare. These experts shared their insights on smart healthcare and market trends, which would pave the way for greater cross-industry synergy and help firms seize blue ocean opportunities.



MEDiT 2018 invited industry experts to share their insights on smart healthcare and market trends.





The Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs pointed out the enormous global market potential of Taiwan-made medical devices. In a bid to boost Taiwan's visibility in international markets, Taiwan continues to strengthen innovation-oriented R&D in the biomedical industry, while also promoting smart medical devices and systems. It hopes to utilize the advantage of the industrial clusters here to make Taiwan an Asia-Pacific hub for innovative R&D in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Dr. Chii-Wann Lin, ITRI's Vice President and General Director of Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories, remarked that ITRI aims to foster an innovation ecosystem and biomedical clusters in response to the government's 5+2 innovative industries plan. He further illustrated ITRI's efforts in promoting the growth and export of high-end medical devices. For instance, ITRI's startup Somnics, which developed a device to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), has obtained the permit to sell its product in Malaysia, a successful attempt to tap into the ASEAN market.

This year marks the 11th anniversary of MEDiT, with the forum having become the premier international event for Taiwan's medical device industry. Besides introducing the emerging global business models for healthcare and medical devices, our invited speakers will share insights about key markets in Europe and the U.S. Meanwhile, business match-making meetings are arranged for the second day, offering the opportunity for one-on-one talks between domestic manufacturers and international sales channels. These meetings will promote business interaction in a substantive manner, with the hope of assisting Taiwan firms in expanding their presence into international markets and becoming part of the global business value chain.

ABOUT ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 270 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/853874eb-405b-49c2-997d-efe47fa65f08

Media Contact:

Chloe Chen

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-8167

chloechen@itri.org.tw