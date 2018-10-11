TokenMatch arrives in Barcelona for the 6th Edition

Barcelona, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TokenMatch (www.tokenmatch.net), a joint venture between CoinAgenda founder Michael Terpin and Lydians Capital managing partner Leonard Boord, will host its fifth edition in a global series of token presentations for funds, family offices and accredited token buyers at an exclusive event in Barcelona on Friday, October 19, from 8 am until 6 pm, following Crypto Economy ICO 2018 Barcelona.





The one-day matchmaking event, which takes place in private boardrooms at the SB Glow Hotel, Carrer de Badajoz, 148-154 in Barcelona, features carefully selected ICOs (with a minimum ranking of 4.0 on a scale of five and average ranking of 4.5 on aggregated ICO ranking sites) with top investors and funds experienced in the digital currency sector.





"This will be our sixth edition of TokenMatch and the one with the most European focus to date," said Terpin. "Europe and Spain represent an important new source of capital for token purchases, so TokenMatch Barcelona offers a unique opportunity to present in a private boardroom setting to leading investors from across Europe and the world in one day."





How this works: Investors and token buyers are separated into boardrooms, each holding an average of 20 or more buyers. Each token team has 20 minutes to present to each boardroom, including deep Q&A and feedback from investors, made possible by the small room setting. Hot breakfast and lunch, plus breaks, demo stations and a cocktail party add additional opportunities to network and persuade potential token buyers.





"ICO executives and investors alike continue to tell us that our small-format conferences provide a great platform for deal making," noted TokenMatch co-founder Leonard Boord, managing director of Lydians Capital. "TokenMatch is a great opportunity for token project founders to meet only investors, including some of the most influential funds in the blockchain world, in a closed-door environment."



About Token Match

Token Match, created and organized by CoinAgenda founder Michael Terpin and Lydians Capital managing partner Leonard Boord, is an exclusive, high-end event, featuring meals and a cocktail party. Attendance is by invitation only and limited to 21 ICOs team founders and 80+ investors. The first event was held during New York Blockchain Week (visit http://tokenmatch.net/past-events/ for the teams that presented), with subsequent events taking place in New York, London, San Francisco and Singapore. TokenMatch is also hosting an event on November 29th in New York .





For more information, please visit www.tokenmatch.net or contact info@tokenmatch.net.

Media Contact: info@tokenmatch.net