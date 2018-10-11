Chemesis International Inc. Signs Agreement for Packaging, Fulfillment & Distribution for Julian Marley JuJu Royal Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), is pleased to announce it has reached a fulfillment and distribution agreement for the ultra-premium Julian Marley JuJu Royal™ brand. The packaging, fulfillment and distribution will be for all of JuJu Royal's Southern California operations.

This highly sought-after brand consists of carefully crafted, quality cannabis products that will be handled in the Company's Desert Zen facility, based in Cathedral City, CA. These products meet Julian Marley's demanding standards and are currently being sold in multiple states. The catalogue of products includes a variety of cannabis products and signature strains exclusive to JuJu Royal.

"The agreement for JuJu Royal is another example of Chemesis' ability to delivery consistent quality products, validating Management's business plan and growth strategy," said CEO, Edgar Montero. "Brands that require high quality services are recognizing our ability to consistently handle full compliance capacity for all of their high-quality products. As Chemesis gains more exposure in the market place, we anticipate the need for quality reliable services to continue to rise. Agreements such as this will ensure we are able to build stable, long term value for the Company."

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within Puerto Rico, and California.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods, to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

