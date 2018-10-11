World Poker Tour® Enters Into Global Blockchain Integration Partnership With FansUnite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) today announced that one of its portfolio companies, FansUnite (fansunite.com), has been named a World Poker Tour® ("WPT®") "Official Partner." By entering into a strategic partnership with the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, FansUnite, will be introduced to millions of poker enthusiasts across the globe.



The World Poker Tour, a poker behemoth known for its work in gaming and entertainment, is now marking its first foray into the blockchain space through a multi-pronged partnership that will see FansUnite integrated into a multitude of WPT's offerings including: international TV distribution, cross-promotion, and live event activations at WPT events throughout Europe and Asia.

"FansUnite is transforming the sports betting and sports data marketplaces with its proprietary blockchain protocol. This is a continued validation of Victory Square's strategic direction to invest in sports technology, a sector hungry for innovation that's experiencing massive growth," says Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. "With the global reach and influence the partnership with WPT brings to FansUnite, we can expect continued growth and success for this high performing team."

Poker players can expect to see engaging promotions, such as giveaways, contests, and product showcases at select WPT events throughout Europe and Asia. FansUnite will work in conjunction with WPT's casino partners to showcase the company's offerings to players and operators alike.

"Over the last two decades, the World Poker Tour has been at the forefront of gaming entertainment. WPT's worldwide reach, instant name recognition, hundreds of thousands of players and millions of fans make them the class of their industry," said FansUnite CEO Darius Eghdami. "This partnership introduces FansUnite to millions of poker enthusiasts across the globe, and gives WPT partners the first look at our industry-changing technology."

In addition to the sportsbook offering, the FansUnite Protocol serves as the blockchain-based infrastructure for sports data applications, daily fantasy sports and a variety of other applications reliant on sports data.

The multi-pronged partnership will see FansUnite integrated into a multitude of WPT's offerings, including:

International TV distribution.

Showcasing "Plays of the Week" on Heads Up Daily (HUD) on Super Channel in Canada, as well as numerous other appearances across the broadcast. HUD is the multiscreen destination for all things relating to Esports and video game culture.

Social media cross-promotion.

On-site promotions and unique player opportunities at WPT events throughout Europe and Asia.

Joint WPT and FansUnite promotional tie-ins in conjunction with FansUnite official partner Leicester City Football Club of the English Premier League.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square Technologies (VST) is an accelerator with 20+ portfolio companies focused on emerging technologies such as: Blockchain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and VR/AR.

We have a proven process for identifying and investing in extraordinary start-ups who are working on innovative and disruptive projects in every sector of the global economy, including Finance, Health, Real Estate, Insurance, Entertainment and Education. We use our experience, expertise and resources to help grow and scale these portfolio companies, which results in explosive returns for VST and its shareholders. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT FANSUNITE

The FansUnite Protocol is an industry standard for sports betting and sports data applications built on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol will provide the infrastructure necessary to redistribute the responsibility over the execution and resolution of bets from centralized operators out to a network of independently operated and incentivized Oracles, providing bettors assurance that their bets are executed as entered, free from bias or tampering, while bet details are immutably and transparently stored on the Ethereum blockchain.

The protocol will provide the groundwork for a host of applications that span traditional bookmaking, betting exchanges, daily fantasy sports, poker and card-based games, and a variety of other services reliant on sports data. These decentralized applications (DApps) will be free to charge fees, utilize their own tokens for betting, and set market prices based on full market information transparently available on the blockchain. For more details on the FansUnite Protocol, please visit http://www.fansunite.com to review the White Paper and Business Case.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

