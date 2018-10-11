INGENICO GROUP: Communication following press report
Press Release
Paris,
11 October 2018
Communication following press report
Ingenico Group, (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), global leader in seamless payment, indicates that it has received preliminary approaches for a strategic transaction.
Ingenico Group has initiated a review of its options and of their respective merits.
In this context, Ingenico Group will not make any further comment.
