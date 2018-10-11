Market Overview

INGENICO GROUP: Communication following press report

Globe Newswire  
October 11, 2018
Press Release
Paris,
 11 October 2018

Communication following press report

         

Ingenico Group, (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), global leader in seamless payment, indicates that it has received preliminary approaches for a strategic transaction.

Ingenico Group has initiated a review of its options and of their respective merits.
In this context, Ingenico Group will not make any further comment.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at
www.ingenico.com         twitter.com/ingenico 

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations &
Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com
(T) / +33 (0)1 58 01 92 98 		Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
kevin.woringer@ingenico.com
(T) / +33 (0)1 58 01 85 09

  		Communication
Stephane Grand
Media Communication
stephane.grand@ingenico.com
(T) / +33 (0) 1 58 01 91 95

Upcoming events

Q3'18 revenue: 24th October 2018

Attachment

