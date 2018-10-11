NATIXIS :Communication following press reports

Natixis has made it clear that it is part of its strategy to further develop and invest in its payment business, including by participating in the consolidation of the sector, and has been reviewing various options to that effect.

Natixis remains committed to strong financial discipline within the limit indicated on September 12, 2018 with respect to investments.

Natixis confirms having an interest in exploring the rationale of a possible industrial combination of Natixis payment activities with Ingenico Group and its businesses and having preliminary discussions in this respect. Natixis will inform the market if and when necessary.

