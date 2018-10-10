Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pinduoduo, OPKO Health, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Pinduoduo Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., and Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 – July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo's IPO, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the company's online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo class action go to: http://bespc.com/pdd/ .

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO class action go to: http://bespc.com/opk/ .

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal class action go to: https://bespc.com/cocrystal/ .

