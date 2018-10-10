Northland Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) announced it will release its 2018 third quarter financial results after market close on November 6, 2018. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, followed by a question and answer period.



Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: (844) 284-3434

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at www.northlandpower.com on November 8, 2018.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 269 MW of generating capacity under construction - the Deutsche Bucht offshore project in the North Sea, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects that hold grid allocation rights.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Barb Bokla, Manager, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1438, or

Sarah Charuk, Director, Communications (647) 288-1105

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

www.northlandpower.com