Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 6.7% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on November 7, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 26, 2018. The dividend represents a 6.7% increase from Brown & Brown's previous regular quarterly cash dividend and is the twenty-fifth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company, making Brown & Brown a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index.



