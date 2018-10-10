Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Profit and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended September 1, 2018. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.



First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 19.4% to $44.2 million compared to net sales of $37.0 million in the prior year's first quarter. There were 13 weeks in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 14 weeks in last year's first quarter. Sales increased $5.7 million for PMT and $1.4 million for Canvys. PMT sales were higher in power conversion and RF and microwave components, RF and microwave tubes and specialty products sold into the semiconductor wafer fabrication capital equipment market. Sales increased for Canvys due to new program wins and higher overall demand across both the U.S. and Europe. Sales also increased for Richardson Healthcare by $0.1 million due to higher equipment and CT Tube sales, partially offset by lower sales of diagnostic imaging parts.

Gross margin increased to $14.0 million, or 31.6% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $12.1 million, or 32.8% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Margin decreased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a less favorable product mix in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales increased primarily due to an improved product mix and lower costs on selected products sold.

Operating expenses increased to $13.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $12.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This increase was a result of additional compensation and other expenses primarily related to the increase in net sales. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales decreased to 29.7% in the current quarter from 33.3% in last year's first quarter.

The Company reported $0.9 million of operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to operating income of $15,000 in the prior year's first quarter, which included a $0.2 million gain on the disposal of a building.

Other expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The income tax provision of $0.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes based on the current quarter's geographical distribution of income and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Earnings per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $0.03.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 21, 2018, to common stockholders of record as of November 7, 2018.

Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $54.8 million compared to $60.5 million at the end of fiscal 2018 and $61.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The use of cash in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to payments for accounts payable transactions from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock under the existing share repurchase authorization. Currently, there are 11.0 million outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1 million outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

OUTLOOK

"I am pleased to report an operating income of $0.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to a $15,000 operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2018," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. "Achieving a 19.4% increase in revenue over the prior year is a good start. We will need to stay focused on our key initiatives as we face a temporary slowdown in the semiconductor wafer fab market. We continue to be excited about the growth in PMT associated with our investments in new power and microwave technologies, as well as the introduction of our new ALTA750TM CT Tube," Mr. Richardson concluded.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Audited September 1,

2018 June 2, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,478 $ 60,465 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $315 and $309, respectively 22,885 22,892 Inventories, net 50,267 50,720 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,691 3,747 Investments - current 2,300 — Total current assets 131,621 137,824 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 18,975 18,232 Goodwill 6,332 6,332 Intangible assets, net 2,949 3,014 Non-current deferred income taxes 855 927 Total non-current assets 29,111 28,505 Total assets $ 160,732 $ 166,329 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,145 $ 19,603 Accrued liabilities 10,917 10,343 Total current liabilities 25,062 29,946 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 281 281 Other non-current liabilities 924 921 Total non-current liabilities 1,205 1,202 Total liabilities 26,267 31,148 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 10,951 shares at September 1, 2018 and 10,806 shares at June 2, 2018 547 540 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,097 shares at September 1, 2018 and 2,137 shares at June 2, 2018 105 107 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 60,413 60,061 Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at September 1, 2018 and June 2, 2018 — — Retained earnings 69,774 70,107 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,626 4,366 Total stockholders' equity 134,465 135,181 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 160,732 $ 166,329





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 1,

2018 September 2,

2017 Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income Net sales $ 44,157 $ 36,995 Cost of sales 30,204 24,847 Gross profit 13,953 12,148 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,099 12,324 Gain on disposal of assets — (191 ) Operating income 854 15 Other (income) expense: Investment/interest income (126 ) (134 ) Foreign exchange loss 286 201 Other, net (8 ) (4 ) Total other expense 152 63 Income (loss) before income taxes 702 (48 ) Income tax provision 271 64 Net income (loss) 431 (112 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (740 ) 2,121 Fair value adjustments on investments loss — (14 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (309 ) $ 1,995 Net income (loss) per share: Common shares - Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Class B common shares - Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Common shares – Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Class B common shares - Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 10,829 10,712 Class B common shares – Basic 2,132 2,137 Common shares – Diluted 10,982 10,712 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,132 2,137 Dividends per common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 Dividends per Class B common share $ 0.054 $ 0.054





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 1,

2018 September 2,

2017 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 431 $ (112 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 764 732 Inventory provisions 215 162 Gain on sale of investments — (25 ) Gain on disposal of assets — (191 ) Share-based compensation expense 165 101 Deferred income taxes 58 (4 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (198 ) 2,047 Inventories 77 (2,613 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 37 (258 ) Accounts payable (5,419 ) (2,755 ) Accrued liabilities 227 726 Other 13 (267 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,630 ) (2,457 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,072 ) (1,015 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — 276 Proceeds from maturity of investments — 4,000 Purchases of investments (2,300 ) — Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities — 151 Purchases of available-for-sale securities — (151 ) Other — (3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,372 ) 3,258 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 192 — Cash dividends paid (764 ) (758 ) Net cash used in financing activities (572 ) (758 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (413 ) 1,059 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,987 ) 1,102 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,465 55,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 52,478 $ 56,429





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Net Sales and Gross Profit For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018 (in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q1 FY19 Q1 FY18 % Change PMT $ 34,769 $ 29,124 19.4 % Canvys 7,173 5,765 24.4 % Healthcare 2,215 2,106 5.2 % Total $ 44,157 $ 36,995 19.4 % Gross Profit Q1 FY19 % of Net Sales Q1 FY18 % of Net Sales PMT $ 11,007 31.7 % $ 9,574 32.9 % Canvys 2,313 32.2 % 1,546 26.8 % Healthcare 633 28.6 % 1,028 48.8 % Total $ 13,953 31.6 % $ 12,148 32.8 %



