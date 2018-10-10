Market Overview

Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2018 3:30pm   Comments
AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)          

 
       
  THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL  
  THURSDAY – NOVEMBER 8th, 2018  
  8:00 AM ET  
       
  DIAL IN NUMBERS              
  North America Toll Free:    1-800-682-8914  
  International Toll:    1-303-223-4366  
  Webcast:   www.magna.com  
  Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.  
       
  REBROADCAST INFORMATION  
  Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 15, 2018  
  North America Toll Free:    1-800-558-5253  
  International Toll:    1-416-626-4100  
  Reservation No.:    21897537  
       


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com, 905-726-7108

