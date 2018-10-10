Trevena Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Trevena, Inc. ("Trevena" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TRVN) resulting from allegations that Trevena and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



If you purchased Trevena securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Trevena Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com .

On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was "very pleased" with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.

However, on October 9, 2018, minutes from the FDA's April 28, 2016 meeting with Trevena were released and showed that the FDA:

"did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies";



"did not agree with the proposed primary endpoint"; and



"did not agree with the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine."

