SecureAuth Bolsters Leadership Team

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth , the leader in continuous identity security, today announced the creation of three new leadership roles among the hiring of four key executives. The leadership positions include: chief operating officer, general counsel, chief finance officer, and chief people officer. Each come to the company with more than 20 years of experience in their respective roles. Having recently rebranded to SecureAuth (formerly SecureAuth + Core Security), the appointments underscore the company's momentum and industry influence in cybersecurity.



The new members of the leadership team are:

Holly Gibeaut , general counsel and corporate secretary. A former assistant attorney general with Arizona's Attorney General's Office, Gibeaut is responsible for providing legal guidance to the company and oversees its global corporate, commercial, intellectual property, and regulatory legal affairs.



Justin Dolly, chief operating officer and chief security officer. Dolly is a former SecureAuth board member and has extensive experience in advanced information, infrastructure, web, application, and product security, as well as in risk management, network engineering, and design. Dolly comes to SecureAuth from Malwarebytes where he served as CSO and CIO.



Tom Moyes, chief financial officer. Moyes has been a CFO four different times, all with high-growth technology companies and most recently for a portfolio company owned by The Carlyle Group and HIG Capital.



, Moyes has been a CFO four different times, all with high-growth technology companies and most recently for a portfolio company owned by The Carlyle Group and HIG Capital. Dan Laskero, chief people officer. Laskero will develop and lead the people organization to support the full talent lifecycle: workforce planning, recruiting, onboarding, learning and development, performance management, organization design, and employee engagement. Laskero brings more than 20 years' experience having previously held roles as an organization designer, human capital manager, process engineer, and business strategist.

"We are excited to have these new leaders help our customers to eliminate identity related breaches," said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer at SecureAuth. "These talented leaders bring the focus, energy, and expertise needed to accelerate growth as we enter our next chapter in providing continuous identity security."

SecureAuth's Diversity Change Network

Emphasizing diversity as it continues to add members to its management team, SecureAuth has launched the Diversity Change Network as an internal employee support system to promote greater cultural understanding within a heterogeneous work environment. This innovative program was established in response to news reports and statistics of underrepresented groups in the growing cybersecurity sector. It also underscores SecureAuth's proactivity and leadership in the market by being able to attract, hire, and promote exceptional talent to bring products and service in identity security to market.

"The best talent are attracted to those companies that support diversity," said Kukowski. "The Diversity Change Network emphasizes our practice of breaking down barriers and valuing talents in each person, increasing individual and team performance and productivity. By formalizing this commitment as a company, we will not only continue to improve diversity in our company but will help improve diversity within our industry."

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth eliminates identity-related breaches through the continuous assessment of risk and the enablement of trust across identities. The company is a leader in access management, identity governance, and penetration testing. SecureAuth's highly flexible Identity Security Automation platform redefines security through identity making it easier for organizations to prevent the misuse of credentials. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com , or connect with us at info@secureauth.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SecureAuth is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries.

