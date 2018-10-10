Notice to Customers of Jon Pariser, Formerly of Independent Financial Group, Who Were Referred to Christopher Parris and Invested in First Nationale Solution -- Silver Law Group and Law Firm of David R. Chase Have Filed Arbitration Case for Recovery of Investment Losses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Law Group and the Law Firm of David R. Chase, P.A. announce they have filed a FINRA arbitration claim against Independent Financial Group, a securities firm, on behalf of a customer for failing to supervise the activities of its former broker, Jon Pariser.



The arbitration claim alleges that our client was a customer of Independent Financial Group and its broker, Jon Pariser (CRD# 2755015). It further alleges that, in or about June 2017, Pariser advised our client that he was retiring and strongly recommended Christopher A. Parris, an unregistered stock broker previously suspended by FINRA, to take over. Our client accepted the recommendation of Pariser and, upon taking control of the account, Parris recommended an investment in First Nationale Solution, which the SEC has alleged to be a Ponzi scheme.

The arbitration claim alleges that Independent Financial Group failed to supervise Pariser and is legally responsible for his wrongful acts, seeks recovery of all investment losses, and requests interest and punitive damages.

Silver Law Group and the Law Firm of David R. Chase, PA, focus their practice on the representation of investment fraud victims in claims against securities brokerage firms. Scott L. Silver, managing partner of the Silver Law Group, has devoted his legal career to representing aggrieved investors. David R. Chase, principal of the Law Firm of David R. Chase, is a former SEC Enforcement Attorney.

You may contact toll-free either Mr. Silver at: (800) 975-4345, www.silverlaw.com, or Mr. Chase at: (800) 760-0912, davidchaselaw.com, for a confidential, no cost consultation on the potential for recovery of your investment losses.