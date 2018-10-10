Cloudteam Acquires AddisonEmerson Staffing

Tampa, FL, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cloudteam ™ announced today it has acquired AddisonEmerson Staffing. The acquisition expands Cloudteam's customer base to include IT infrastructure, telecom and cable TV.



"AddisonEmerson Staffing shares Cloudteam's vision and commitment to excellence, which made this acquisition a natural move for both companies," said Lou Exline, Co-founder and CEO of Cloudteam. "Their expertise with staffing cable technology and infrastructure construction technicians enhances our offerings in this highly specialized market, allowing Cloudteam to expand its scope of services and add to its existing customer portfolio."

Rob Cash, President of AddisonEmerson Staffing, will assume the same role at Cloudteam. "I join the entire AddisonEmerson Staffing team in expressing our excitement at becoming part of the Cloudteam family. Our staff and clients will immediately recognize the premier staffing abilities and cutting-edge technology utilized by Cloudteam to quickly match great people with great companies. I'm looking forward to playing a role in the newly expanded company's growth and its further establishment as a leader in IT staffing services."

AddisonEmerson Staffing specializes in delivering high-quality IT technicians specializing in cable/telecom infrastructure to help client organizations meet project deadlines and achieve operational goals. Its integration into Cloudteam will be transparent to clients and candidates, who will benefit from Cloudteam's proven staffing model and Talent Management Group. Cloudteam's software platform enhances candidates' exposure through video interviews and profiles tailored to the industry and position, which clients can securely access through a dedicated portal. Post-interview surveys round out Cloudteam's proprietary process designed to optimize client and candidate satisfaction.

About Cloudteam

Based in Tampa, Fla., Cloudteam thrives in finding the right candidate for the right job. The company realizes that its clients include job-seekers and corporations. It recruits professionals for all types of jobs including, information technology, engineering and medical. Clients recognize Cloudteam for their quality candidates, quick response and successful assignments. For more information, visit www.cloudteam.com.

