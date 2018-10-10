Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Lantana In Fairfield on Saturday, Oct. 13th

Fairfield, CA, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join the Grand Opening Celebration festivities Saturday, October 13th, at our newest community, Lantana At The Villages in Fairfield by TRI Pointe Homes®. Lantana is a community of charming, two-story, single-family homes and part of the master-planned community, The Villages.



Come tour professionally decorated model homes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy food truck fare, fun for the kids like face painting and a balloon artist and visit with The Home Depot experts to learn about gardening.



Offering four home designs with modern living spaces ranging from approx. 1,817 to 2,427 sq. ft. with three to five bedrooms and up to three baths. Priced from the high $400,000's.



At Lantana, you'll enjoy open space living that includes a Chef's Kitchen leading into a spacious Great Room; a generous Master Bedroom Suite that includes a walk-in shower and closet. Additionally, you'll find an entertainment space for the kids with a second floor Loft.



Lantana At The Villages features HomeSmart™, state-of-the-art home technology and automation that harnesses the power of internet-connected devices.



Lantana finds itself perfectly situated in a vibrant and diverse community. You'll enjoy top-rated schools and walk to area parks and playgrounds. Discover the hip, historical downtown Fairfield that boasts a local farmer's market, unique dining and boutique shops.



Shopping is convenient with nearby Solano Town Center with stores like Macy's and Best Buy. For outlet shopping, the Vacaville Premium Outlets is 15 minutes away.



Fairfield makes commuting stress-free, with access to freeways and the new Suisun/Fairfield train station. The Capitol Corridor train offers daily service between Sacramento and San Jose with nearly 30 trains.



Lantana At The Villages . . . Organically Home.



TRI Pointe Homes

Based in San Ramon, Calif., TRI Pointe Homes Northern California designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout Northern California. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in home building and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes Northern California was named one of the 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was honored with five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards including a No.1 ranking from surveyed home buyers for First Year Customer Service Experience for the third consecutive year. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE:TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Northern California, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com.



Find Lantana At The Villages

Lantana At The Villages is located at 2865 Horizon Circle Fairfield, CA 94533. Open Daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.TriPointeHomes.com.



Exclusively represented by TRI Pointe Homes. DRE License # 02025660. Prices, terms and availability subject to change without notice.

Francine Bangert TRI Pointe Homes 7143359646 Fran@kovachmarketing.com