Data443, Online Business Systems and N8 Identity Team Up for Compliance and Governance Webinar

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three leaders in data security, privacy and compliance enablement will join together to present a free webinar, "Identity, Compliance, and My Mess: Where do I start?" on October 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST. The complimentary event will be hosted by industry leaders from N8 Identity, Data443 and Online Business Systems . These experts will discuss the most effective ways to analyze enterprise capabilities against actual requirements for compliance and governance capabilities, and then forge the best route forward. Led by Rick Holod, Director of Strategy and Architecture from Online Business Systems; Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443; and Jay O'Donnell, CEO of N8 Identity, the event will feature a "fireside chat" format with a live Q&A session. Registration is free and available here .



In the era of GDPR and increased concerns about data security, many organizations may realize that their sensitive information is at risk – but not realize how great their risk is. Worse yet, many have no idea how to even begin to address their exposure, given how much disparate data and information they possess. This webinar will discuss how Online Business Systems' Quick Start Program can help organizations begin to tackle their data governance issues, while also addressing:

How to select an 'aspirational' governance framework (and not be overwhelmed)

The mechanisms for comparison and scoring of your capabilities

Some of the tooling supplied as part of the Quick Start program

Expectations of outputs - strategic and tactical

Review of recommended controls (administrative and technical) that may be placed as stopgap measures

Attendees will also gain an understanding of how important document classification and identity governance are to keeping an organization secure. Those who join the webinar will additionally learn:

How quickly recertification campaigns can be successfully executed – and how easily

How quickly identities can be tied together, even as more applications shift to the cloud

How your organization can govern access to sensitive data repositories

How to discover if you're in possession PII – and what to do if you are

This webinar will be one-hour long, and the event will be recorded for those unable to attend the live event. Click or tap here to sign up; registration is open and free.

Identity, Compliance & My Mess: Where Do I Start?

Complimentary webinar featuring speakers from Data443, N8 Identity and Online Business Systems

Thursday, October 11, 2018, 11:00 AM EST

Register here .

About the speakers:

Rick Holod is an accomplished Enterprise Security Architect with a focus on Enterprise Security Strategy and Architecture. Rick has experience with a variety of public and private sectors including Energy, Financials, Telecommunications, and Health. Using industry best practices and business-risk driven techniques and models, Rick works closely with business, technology, and security leaders and subject matter expertise in creating a right-sized security strategy and executable security program roadmap.

Jay O'Donnell is the founder of N8 Identity, the leader in agile, cloud-based identity governance solutions. Jay is an internationally-recognized expert in information security, compliance, identity management, federated identity and directory services. He is driven by the goal of helping businesses across the globe realize the vision of Autonomous Identity Governance™ with AI-driven Identity solutions. One of the early pioneers of the identity and access management (IAM) industry, Jay founded his initial IAM consulting business in 2000. After leading large-scale IAM projects for dozens of the world's best-known businesses, he identified the need for a software platform that offered a more complete solution – one that served all areas of the organization, but that was easy to deploy, agile, and eliminated the need for costly and time-consuming customizations.

The result of this vision is N8 Identity's cloud-based, flagship solution, TheAccessHub. TheAccessHub is an award-winning Identity-as-a-Service governance platform that manages identities, entitlements, compliance, and certification for mid-sized to large organizations with growing security needs. The Microsoft Azure-based platform provides identity governance for employees, contractors, vendors, partners and/or customers, delivering visibility and management of "who has access to what" across the enterprise whether they are on-premise, in the cloud, or any hybrid combination.

Prior to founding N8 Identity, Jay was a Principal at Sierra Systems Group and a Managing Consultant at Compugen.

Jason Remillard is a real-life security and technology expert with more than 25 years of experience pioneering technology solutions for startups and Fortune 500 companies. Building on the development of the industry-leading ClassiDocs™ structured and unstructured data classification and governance platform, Remillard launched Data443 to address further gaps identified in data security. Previously, Remillard served as VP of Security Architecture at Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for Big Data, Security Architecture, Engineering and Analytics. Prior to his work at Deutsche Bank, he was a product manager with Dell Software (formerly Quest Software) leading the development of the Enterprise Identity and Access Management portfolio. Under his leadership at Dell Software, the portfolio grew at a compound annual growth rate of 20 – 90 percent over time. His career has included stints at IBM, Novell, Merrill Lynch, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Tucows and Ellacoya Networks. Remillard is also a founding member of the Blockchain Executive Group and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business – University of Western Ontario, Canada.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, our award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports over 200 file types and 400 databases with a user-first, user-centric design that speeds ease of use and compliance-policy conformance without training. Data443 delivers classification, discovery, governance, GDPR compliance, and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time. Learn more at data443.com.



About N8 Identity

N8 Identity, Inc. has re-imagined identity governance with an agile, cloud-based and mobile-first solution that brings security and value to organizations of all sizes. N8 Identity addresses the changing needs of modern businesses by intelligently managing access across all devices, in the cloud, and in the data center through both its Managed Identity Services and TheAccessHubTM, its award-winning Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) governance platform.



Founded in 2000, N8 Identity has always been focused exclusively on building scalable, agile identity governance solutions, and has deployed nearly one billion identities to date. Our goal is to help organizations realize the vision of Autonomous Identity Governance™ with AI-driven Identity solutions. Headquartered in Burlington, ON, N8 Identity holds partnerships with Microsoft, CA, IBM, Oracle, and others. Learn more at https://n8id.com/ .

About Online Business Systems

Founded in 1986, Online Business Systems is an information technology and business consultancy. We help enterprise customers enhance their competitive advantage by designing improved business processes enabled with robust and secure information systems. Our unsurpassed delivery, our people, and the Online culture of loyalty, trust and commitment to mutual success set us apart. Today we have nearly 300 business and technical consultants throughout Canada and the US.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

