Grey Cloak Tech Announces President and New Board of Directors Member

DENVER, CO, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Grey Cloak Tech Inc (OTC:GRCK) ("GREY CLOAK" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Hemp/CBD Distribution, Branding and Marketing Company, today announced that it has bolstered its executive team by hiring Kevin Pitts as the new president. Mr. Pitts will also be an appointed member of the Board of Directors.

In his new role as President, Mr. Pitts will be responsible for directing and executing all brand strategies to support Grey Cloak's multi-line products. He will oversee the management and implementation of all current and future CBD brands.

Mr. Pitts' career has included senior marketing roles, where he was responsible for driving significant growth, at emerging consumer and technology companies. His enthusiasm for the Hemp oil industry combined with his notable expertise in conceptualizing and implementing impactful consumer marketing strategies, make him an ideal fit for Grey Cloak."

"The opportunity to join Grey Cloak Tech is congruous with my passion for working with dynamic and forward-thinking businesses," said Mr. Pitts. "The CBD Industry has reached a point where it is beyond the early adaption stages and is prime for the opportunity to take advantage of its enormous growth and product variations. Over the last two years I have worked in the Hemp/CBD space with some very distinct products and technologies. I have a passion for being a part of an industry that has the ability to revolutionize the way we treat so many ailments, but in a natural affordable non-addictive way. Emerging technologies and proprietary products are the future keys to success. I am a strong believer that you can have the greatest products and or technologies, but success weighs on the wherewithal to strategically brand and position yourself in the market and execute on your plan. Having the right personnel, and Grey Cloak Tech. as a forum to build a company is the combination for success. It's an extremely exciting time for me to come on board."

Prior to joining Grey Cloak Tech, Mr. Pitts built three successful privately owned companies. In addition, he served as a Director of Direct Marketing at Dish Network, the second largest satellite television provider in the United States. During his tenor, Mr. Pitts proved himself to be a critical factor in significantly increasing direct sales, from 5% to 20% of total sales. He pioneered the event marketing program, resulting in 3,000 events, and 15,000 sales. In addition, Mr. Pitts launched specialized marketing campaigns successfully creating 300% incremental sales in targeted markets.

"Grey Cloak Tech is well-positioned in the Hemp/CBD Industry. I look forward to playing an important role in its growth and continued success."

William Bossung, CFO of Grey Cloak Tech., believes Mr. Pitts deep experience in senior management and marketing will be of great value.

On September 28, 2018, Patrick Stiles resigned from the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer and President of Grey Cloak Tech. Mr. Stiles has decided to move on to other ventures.

About Grey Cloak Tech, Inc.

The Company is engaged in the sale and distribution of full spectrum hemp oil based products.

For more information visit: http://www.greycloaktech.com

