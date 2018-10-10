One Horizon Group Enters into Agreement to Offer On-Demand Video and Music Streaming Service

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) ("OHGI" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement by which it will offer access to thousands of top movies and tens of thousands of popular songs through its majority-owned 123Wish experience marketplace. OHGI will also have the capability of augmenting its 123Platform offering to licensees and co-brand partners by the availability of on-demand streaming content featuring the latest movie and music releases.



"In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime experiences we can offer as part of planned rewards programs and co-branded credit card and digital payment deals with sports organizations, hotels and airlines, we can deliver greater value by making desirable, quality content available to 123Platform mobile app users," said Mark White, CEO and Founder of OHGI. "Our partners are excited about this important enhancement, which will further engage users and increase their use-time of our offerings, and create additional revenue channels."

"Through Browning Productions & Entertainment, Brewer Media and Entertainment, and OHGI's wholly-owned subsidiary Love Media House, we will also be producing and distributing original content from athletes, entertainers and influencers," added White.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHGI) is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company, which owns Love Media House, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business, Horizon Secure Messaging, an Asia-based secure messaging business, and Banana Whale Studios, a gaming software development company. OHGI also holds a majority interest in 123Wish, a subscription-based, experience marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.onehorizoninc.com

