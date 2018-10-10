Sandline Discovery Hires Mimi Singh and Terry Lundy to Support Strategic Company Growth

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandline Discovery , a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider assisting legal teams globally, announced the addition of two industry veterans and thought leaders: Mimi Singh as general counsel and director of consulting and Terry Lundy as director of client solutions to support client growth and complex case consulting.



Singh's experience spans 10 years as eDiscovery counsel for the two Am Law 200 firms Dechert LLP and Pepper Hamilton, where she managed and provided counsel for complex eDiscovery matters.

In her role as both general counsel and director of consulting, Singh will head up a new consulting practice at the company, where she is responsible for advising attorneys and case teams on the use of analytics and artificial intelligence, discovery workflow, review and strategy.

Singh is a certified Relativity Master and was recently recognized as Relativity's first Stellar Women in eDiscovery. She received her J.D. from Stanford University School of Law.

Lundy is a 20-year eDiscovery veteran. He has worked in legal technology and litigation support at several large and medium-size law firms, including five years at McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP (now Dentons).

In his role as director of client solutions, Lundy will oversee Sandline's client solutions team of project managers and analysts and continue to consult with attorneys and case teams on complex eDiscovery. Lundy will be based out of Sandline's Falls Church office.

"We couldn't be happier about adding Mimi and Terry to the team," says Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline. "It is important to us that our leadership team members have law firm experience and an unparalleled commitment to customer service. You will not find many people that fit the bill better than Mimi and Terry. Their prior accomplishments and long list of qualifications make them great additions to our team, and we are excited to work with them."

About Sandline Discovery

Sandline Discovery is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, assisting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Providing digital forensics, eDiscovery solutions, managed review and litigation consulting services, the Sandline team works alongside case teams and attorneys on the most complex discovery matters to deliver insightful service, measurable value and clarity where there's complexity. For more information, visit https://www.sandlinediscovery.com/ .