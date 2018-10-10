Diamanti Appoints Tom Barton Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal platform purpose-built for containerized applications, today announced the appointment of Tom Barton as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds company co-founder Jeff Chou who continues on in an executive and board of directors role. Barton, who also joins the Diamanti board of directors, previously served as CEO of Rackable Systems, and COO of Planet Labs.



"Diamanti is ready to take its breakthrough technology to the global enterprise market, and Tom brings critical experience to our team," said investor Kevin Fong, special advisor at GSR Ventures. "Tom knows how to globally scale an early-stage company, differentiate products in highly competitive markets, and build an ecosystem of strategic partners and resellers to ensure success. We're excited to have him take Diamanti to the next level."

"Global 2000 enterprises are deploying digital transformation strategies that take advantage of the huge advances in performance and agility that new technologies like containers and Kubernetes enable," Barton said. "Diamanti delivered the industry's first container platform that has proven it can scale and deliver unmatched levels of performance in the enterprise. There could be no better time to join Diamanti and seize a unique opportunity to capture a multi-billion dollar market."

Diamanti has been named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for its bare-metal container platform, and Database Trends and Applications has named Diamanti a 2018 "Trend-Setting Product in Data Management." Other product accolades for Diamanti include being named a CRN "10 Coolest Cloud Storage Startups" and being included in Forbes "10 New Product Categories Created Exclusively for the Container Era."

Barton brings three decades of technology executive leadership to Diamanti. Barton served as Chief Executive Officer of Rackable Systems from December 2002 to April 2007, overseeing its growth from $25 million in annual sales to $360 million, taking the company public in 2005. Rackable Systems subsequently acquired SGI (renaming itself in the process) and was ultimately acquired by HPE. At space satellite pioneering startup Planet Labs, Barton most recently served as COO and hired the entire executive team and led all operations, including the launch of 200 satellites as well as helping to negotiate a strategic partnership with Google to acquire its high-resolution imaging satellites. He previously served as an entrepreneur in residence at Lightspeed Venture Partners and was an executive at Red Hat Software and at McKinsey & Company.

About Diamanti

Diamanti is the technology leader in bare-metal container infrastructure. Purpose-built for modern cloud and open-source environments, Diamanti's container platform gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the speed, simplicity, efficiency, and control they need to run stateful containerized applications in production. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Translink Capital, and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact

Lonn Johnston for Diamanti

+1 650.219.7764

lonn@flak42.com