Osino Resources Appoints New Directors to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) ("Osino" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hodgson and Lazarus Shigwedha as Independent Directors to the Board of Osino.

David Hodgson was co-Director alongside with Osino's founders and officers, Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on the Board of Auryx Gold Corp., from inception of that company until the time of its sale to B2 Gold Corp. in 2012. He formerly held a series of senior and executive positions over three decades with the Anglo American and De Beers group of companies, including the post of Chief Operating Officer of AngloGold Ashanti from November 2001 through to his retirement in April 2005. In addition, he has held non-executive directorships at Moto Gold Mines, Uranium One, Goliath Gold Mining, Montero Mining and Exploration, and Acacia Mining. David is currently a non-executive Director on the Board of AngloGold-Ashanti.

Lazarus Shigwedha is a Namibian-born emerging markets and frontier portfolio manager with Investec Asset Management in Cape Town. He has deployed capital into emerging markets over the last 12 years, particularly into cement, infrastructure and resources. He has broad investment experience across sectors such as Banking, FMCG, Telcos and REITS's in jurisdictions such as Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, South East Asia and South America. Lazarus is also an active personal and institutional investor in Namibia.

These appointments follow the resignation of David Toyoda as Director of the Osino. The Company would like to thank Mr. Toyoda for his service.

Heye Daun, Osino's CEO commented: "We are very proud that David & Lazarus have agreed to join Osino's Board of Directors. We have a long and successful association with both of them. We believe that Osino will greatly benefit from David's extensive mining and development experience across many jurisdictions and Lazarus's capital markets and finance knowledge, combined with his deep Namibian understanding and network, which will prove invaluable for Osino's evolution."

The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Julia Becker as Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Becker will oversee all investor relations and corporate communications functions for Osino. Ms. Becker brings 10 years business development and marketing communications experience to the Osino team. She has extensive experience developing and executing integrated investor and stakeholder communication strategies for publicly-traded companies across various sectors. Ms. Becker spent years leading Investor Relations for a Namibian oil and gas company and has knowledge and understanding of operating in the Country.

The Company also announces the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 1,294,101 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants, and are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals. The stock options are subject to vesting conditions as determined by the Board of Osino.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Osino's Namibian interests comprise eighteen exclusive exploration licenses located within the central zone of Namibia's prospective Damara belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is currently focusing its efforts on developing the Karibib Gold Project and defining new exploration targets in the Otjikoto East area and on our other licenses. The Karibib Gold Project is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek.

By virtue of its location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia's well established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

