Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Thursday, November 8, 2018, before the market opens. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922



Conference Call Rebroadcast



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 7, 2018, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 2071249.

About Stingray

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services as well as digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, consumers, and more. Its services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 100 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 400 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information: