Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on investment in Canada coming Thursday, Oct. 11

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Oct. 11, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on business investment.



Capital Investment in Canada: An International Comparison compares levels of business investment—particularly in important areas such as machinery, equipment and intellectual property—in Canada, the United States and other developed countries.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steven Globerman, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook