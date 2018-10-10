SolarWinds Invites Tech Pros to Seventh Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds , a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its seventh annual THWACKcamp ™, a two-day virtual event scheduled for October 17-18, 2018. THWACKcamp is SolarWinds' largest community event, with thousands of technology professionals tuning in to learn new skills, see product how-tos, and connect in real-time with other THWACK community members.



THWACKcamp is a free, worldwide virtual IT learning event connecting skilled technology professionals with industry experts and SolarWinds' technical staff. This year, the keynotes and sessions explore the increasingly blurred lines between data center, cloud, and applications. The event features 18 sessions split into two tracks over two days, covering everything from network monitoring and management to change control, application management, storage, cloud and DevOps, security automation, virtualization, mapping, logging, and more.

"As IT admins, we're becoming less siloed and becoming more versatile technology professionals. We're beginning to use shared tools that solve more than one problem, all while we keep our existing environments running," said Patrick Hubbard, Head Geek™, SolarWinds. "We've been listening to our customers and community members and we're excited to introduce more hands-on and how-to sessions to help enable today's well-rounded technology professional. We believe this year's event will include some of the most interesting conversations ever!"

THWACKcamp Event Schedule

Day One: October 17

Keynote: Featuring SolarWinds CTO and EVP Engineering, Joe Kim; SolarWinds SVP Product Marketing, Denny LeCompte; and SolarWinds Head Geek, Patrick Hubbard 9:00 a.m. CT Monitoring and Microservices: IT's Newest Hot Mess 10:00 a.m. CT What the U.S. Government Can Teach You About Securing SolarWinds 10:00 a.m. CT There's an API for That: Introduction to the SolarWinds Orion® SDK 11:00 a.m. CT Six Ways to Improve Your Security Posture Using Critical Security Controls 11:00 a.m. CT New Job, New to SolarWinds? 12:00 p.m. CT "Observability": Just a Fancy Word for "Monitoring"? A Journey From What to Why 12:00 p.m. CT Backup: Why Does It Have to Be so Complicated? 1:00 p.m. CT Monitoring Like a Network Engineer When You're a SysAdmin 1:00 p.m. CT

Day Two: October 18

Keynote: Featuring expert-filled keynote session with SolarWinds Head Geek, Patrick Hubbard and special guests including:

Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA

Karen Lopez, Sr. Project Manager/Architect, InfoAdvisors

Phoummala Schmitt, Sr. Cloud Ops Advocate, Microsoft

Mandy Hubbard, Software Engineer/QA Architect, CS Disco

Theresa Miller, Founder, 24x7 IT Connection 9:00 a.m. CT People Do Dumb Things: Why Security is Hard for IT Pros 10:00 a.m. CT What Does It Take to Become a Practice Leader? 10:00 a.m. CT Alerts, How I Hate Thee 11:00 a.m. CT Tips & Tricks: Thinking Outside the Box 11:00 a.m. CT The Seven Samurai of SQL Server® Data Protection 12:00 p.m. CT Who Watches the Watcher? 12:00 p.m. CT Visibility in the Data Center 1:00 p.m. CT Optimizing Orion 1:00 p.m. CT

