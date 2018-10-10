Wright Medical Group N.V. Completes Acquisition of Cartiva, Inc.

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Cartiva, Inc. (Cartiva), an orthopaedic medical device company focused on treatment of osteoarthritis of the great toe. The transaction adds a differentiated PMA-approved technology for a high-volume foot and ankle procedure and further accelerates growth opportunities in Wright's global Extremities business.



Wright previously announced on August 27, 2018 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Cartiva's outstanding equity on a fully diluted basis for a total price of $435 million in cash.

Wright will provide updated full-year 2018 guidance, including the impact of the Cartiva acquisition, on its third quarter 2018 earnings call, which is scheduled for November 7, 2018.

Robert Palmisano, president and chief executive officer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Cartiva as a member of the Wright family. With approximately 120,000 procedures for great toe arthritis performed each year in the U.S., we believe that this technology provides a proven alternative to fusion that reduces joint pain without sacrificing the foot's natural movement and retains mobility and range of motion."

Cartiva's Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) is indicated for treating arthritis at the base of the great toe and received U.S. Premarket Approval in July 2016. The SCI is composed of a biocompatible, durable, low-friction organic polymer that functions similarly to natural cartilage and can be implanted in about 35 minutes. Unlike fusion, Cartiva reduces joint pain without sacrificing the foot's natural movement and retains mobility and range of motion. Due to a less restrictive rehabilitation protocol, Cartiva patients typically return to function and activities of daily living faster than patients who undergo a fusion procedure. Additional regulatory approvals have been obtained in Canada, EU, Brazil, Chile and Australia.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. Wright is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopaedics.

