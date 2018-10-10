INSYS Therapeutics Names New General Counsel

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, today announced the addition of Mark Nance to its senior management team as chief legal officer and general counsel.



"As we continue to transform the company and advance the pipeline strategically and with agility, Mark's addition will be critical to our executive leadership team," said Saeed Motahari, president and chief executive officer of INSYS Therapeutics. "Mark brings to this position extensive experience in corporate legal strategy, an in-depth understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and an international perspective on business development that are essential to our long-term success."

Nance joins INSYS with nearly 20 years in general counsel roles at both public and private companies in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and technology sectors. He was recently the general counsel for Mylan, N.V., a global pharmaceutical leader. Previously he led the legal teams at G.E. Healthcare Medical Diagnostics and G.E. Healthcare Life Sciences.

Nance also worked in the Office of Policy Planning at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and prior to attending law school served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Missouri.

Franc Del Fosse, the company's current general counsel, will transition to a new position as senior vice president of corporate affairs and will work closely with Nance to ensure a seamless transition.

About INSYS

INSYS Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients' quality of life. Using proprietary spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intended to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products. INSYS is committed to developing medications for potentially treating anaphylaxis, epilepsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, opioid addiction and overdose, and other disease areas with a significant unmet need.

