EPIC to Make Important Announcement Next Week, and Describes Why EPIC is an Investment Opportunity

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Corporation (OTC:EPOR) ("EPIC" or "Company") and Ronald S. Tucker announced "Next week EPIC will make an important announcement about its future, and interested parties can download EPIC's financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018, AND 2017."

EPIC An Investment Opportunity

The following forms the basis for EPIC's investment opportunity:

Its issued and outstanding common stock as of October 10, 2018, is 20,015,518, and on October 31, 2018, the float will be 3,845,924 shares held by more than 300 active investors.



Its shareholder equity is $2,847,527 and its total assets is $3,090,512.



Its Series A 5% Convertible Preferred Stockholder receive a quarter stock dividend.



Its common shares, since September 1, 2018, to October 5, 2018, has traded a total of 260,926.



The VWAP for the week of September 7, 2018, was $0.0331 per share and has risen to $0.14804 per share for the week ending October 5, 2018.



The total dollars of stock sold in the week ending September 7, 2018, was $139.02 and for the week ending October 5, 2018, the amount was $14,241.60.

Financial Statements

EPIC's financial statements for the years ending September 30, 2018 and 2017, can be downloaded by clicking the following link.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dxxyjude6n5ewhr/EPIC%209%3A30%3A2018%20Financial%20Statement.pdf?dl=0



CONTACT:

Scott McIntosh

Email: info@epiccor.com

Telephone: 949-228-2352