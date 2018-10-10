Nokia launches Multivendor ONU Connect, an innovative virtualized solution that guarantees PON interoperability

Nokia Multivendor ONU Connect solution enables operators to quickly introduce and integrate third-party ONUs in Passive Optical Networks

Plug-and-play 'driver' approach reduces ONU onboarding time from months to weeks

World's first virtual ONU Management Control Interface (OMCI) solution allows operators to use any ONU regardless of vendor

October 10, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today launched Multivendor ONU Connect, the industry's only fully open, virtualized solution that enables operators to connect any Optical Network Unit (ONU), regardless of vendor, to a Nokia Optical Line Terminal (OLT). The solution provides a "driver" like approach to how operators deploy and manage their ONUs and enables plug-and-play functionality that can significantly reduce onboarding time and costs.

Multi-vendor interoperability is a critical necessity for operators, but those seeking to introduce a new ONU into their network environment are currently challenged by the testing time and costs to ensure interoperability. This is largely due to the unique ONU Management Control Interface (OMCI) implementation found in each ONU: it takes approximately 3 to 6 months to introduce a new ONU, increasing testing costs by more than 50%1.

With Nokia's Multivendor ONU Connect, one of the biggest and costliest headaches for fixed network operators disappears. Operators can eliminate integration efforts, management complexity and PON interoperability challenges that impact their ability to scale and deliver innovative new services in a multi-vendor environment.

Part of Nokia's Altiplano open programmable framework, the solution decouples software typically binding the ONU to the OLT and puts the management in the cloud. This allows the ONU management to be virtualized and have multiple versions running in parallel. Using an open API framework enables third party stacks to be onboarded quickly, providing added flexibility around the equipment and supply chain partners that can be used. Operators can also easily manage updates required on existing ONUs or quickly introduce new ONUs into the network with simple software upgrades.

Julie Kunstler, principal analyst at Ovum said: "Nokia's Multivendor ONU Connect brings operators the true benefits of SDN and NFV. It enables operators to onboard multi-vendor ONUs quickly, providing their subscribers with best in class CPEs for supporting new services while significantly reducing testing and resource costs. While several operators share their respective OMCIs, Nokia's Multivendor ONU Connect streamlines interoperability by virtualizing ONU management. Furthermore, operators can easily manage existing ONUs and their updates, along with new ONUs, solving numerous operational challenges."

Federico Guillen, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: "I'm excited to say that Nokia is truly 'open' for business. We're actively taking virtualization concepts and turning them into real solutions that operators can deploy in their network today. In addition to simplifying network processes, we're also providing customers with an open solution that guarantees PON interoperability, enabling new services and innovations to be deployed much more quickly. Just like a printer driver for PCs, the Multivendor ONU Connect solution simplifies multi-vendor ONU deployments. This eliminates the risk, cost and headaches associated with ONU selection and focus on providing the best solution for their customers regardless of vendor."

Nokia will demonstrate the Multivendor ONU Connect solution at Broadband World Forum 2018 and showcase plug-and-play interoperability over an XGS-PON network, connecting a 3rd party ONT to the Nokia Lightspan OLT.

Did you know

Nokia is a partner in the Broadband Access Abstraction (BAA) project, which combines open source and open standards to build interoperable cloud-based access networks. Nokia and the BAA partners demonstrate live multivendor compatibility at the Broadband World Forum 2018. For more info, read this blog.

Nokia is the first vendor in the industry to deploy a multi-vendor SDAN network with nbn

Resources

