Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 8, 2018

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, November 9, 2018



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 8, 2018. Information related to Interfor's third quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors .

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, November 9, 2018. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-866-559-8291

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 7288847 and it will be available until December 9, 2018.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

